Raid 2 teaser out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik in crime thriller

Raid 2 teaser has been released today. Ajay Devgn who played the role of Amay Patnaik, returns with his 75th raid. This time he is clashing with politician Dadabhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Raid 2 Teaser Out Today: Ajay Devgn is back in business with the sequel of Raid. The makers, T-Series, have released the Raid 2 teaser today showing an epic clash between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who joined the movie as politician Daba Bhai. 

Raid 2 teaser is out

The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed Raid 2 teaser has been released on T-Series on YouTube with a description that reads, "The Wait is Over! Presenting "RAID 2 (Official Teaser)", starring the Iconic Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial".
 
The Raid 2 teaser kicks off with a striking revelation about Patnaik’s relentless pursuit of justice. With 74 raids under his belt and an equal number of transfers to his name, his unwavering integrity has made him a thorn in the side of the corrupt. No matter the pressure, he refuses to back down—setting the stage for an explosive showdown.
 
Saurabh Shukla, reprising his role as the villain from Raid, delivers a gripping monologue from behind bars, reflecting on his downfall and pondering who Patnaik will bring to his knees next. The suspense builds as the teaser unveils Patnaik’s latest adversary—Dadabhai, a formidable new target played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Watch Raid 2 Teaser teaser here

Raid 2 release date

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 is going to be released in theatres across the world on May 1, 2025.

All about Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Raid 2 is a sequel of crime thriller Raid (2018), which was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. 
 
The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.
 
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

