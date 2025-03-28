'Deva' OTT release: When and where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hedge film

Netflix made a thrilling announcement on Thursday— Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s high-octane action thriller Deva is now available for streaming, ready to entertain audiences this weekend.

“Bhasad macha. Trigger chala. Deva aa raha hai,” Netflix teased on Instagram, sharing a striking poster of the film to amp up the excitement.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva premiered in cinemas on January 31, bringing an electrifying mix of action and intrigue to the big screen. Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a sharp yet defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde portrays a fearless journalist determined to uncover the truth.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 teaser out: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik in crime thriller According to IMDb’s official synopsis, the film follows a rebellious cop as he unravels a tangled web of deception and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Backed by producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Bansal and presented by Zee Studios, Deva boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and Pravessh Rana in key roles.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is busy filming her next project, the romantic drama Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain, where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Deva OTT release date

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday's full cast is out, Robert Downey Jr returns as villain On Thursday, Netflix India announced on their official Instagram account that Deva will be premiering on the platform on March 28, building excitement among fans.

What is Deva all about?

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor steps into the role of a fearless and defiant cop who takes on a high-stakes case, only to uncover a tangled web of lies and betrayal. As he dives deeper, the investigation pulls him into dangerous territory, where every truth comes at a cost.

The movie delivers an adrenaline-fueled ride packed with action, drama, and high-stakes twists. Deva is a remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, which originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. In this intense thriller, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a dedicated officer who suffers memory loss while investigating his best friend’s murder.

As he pieces together the truth, he finds himself caught in a web of mystery and danger. Pooja Hegde, his love interest as Diya Sathaye, a determined journalist who stands by his side.