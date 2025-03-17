Pushpa 3 confirmed! Producer reveals Allu Arjun's film schedule and more

After massive business at the box office, the makers of Pushpa are now gearing up for a third part. Producer Ravi Shankar on Sunday confirmed that 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage' will be released earlier than expected. According to reports, the makers are planning to release the movie in 2028.

During an event for the upcoming movie Robinhood, Shankar stated that Allu Arjun is busy with his other two big projects with Atlee and Trivikram Srinivas. Once he is done with those projects, the shooting for Pushpa 3 will begin.

While interacting with the media, he said, "'Pushpa 3' is definitely on! Allu Arjun is presently doing two films with director Atlee Kumar and another one with Trivikram Srinivas. 'Pushpa 3' will be after these two films. He’ll take at least two years to complete the two films (sic)."

He also stated that Pushpa 2: The Rule was delayed due to multiple reasons, but that will not be the case with Pushpa 3. "We won't delay things like it happened earlier, but hopefully come back quickly in three years, so the film will arrive somewhere in 2028," Shankar concluded.

This is the first major announcement by the makers about the third part of Pushpa. Before this, only the end credits of the film mentioned the third part. However, no more details have been shared so far.

Pushpa director Sukumar is currently busy with Telugu superstar Ram Charan's project, which is expected to take two years to complete. Only after that will he shift his focus to Pushpa 3.

Vijay Deverkonda in Pushpa 3?

According to reports, the upcoming third part of Pushpa might feature the next big villain. If reports are to be believed, then Vijay Deverkonda is likely to get the role. If the reports are true, it is going to be a huge clash between Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverkonda.

The reports about Vijay's involvement are yet to be confirmed. Currently, the speculation about his name is due to his tweet that he shared in 2022, where he showed excitement about being part of Pushpa world.

Pushpa 2 collection

Pushpa 2 was the biggest Indian film of all time at the domestic box office featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil playing the lead roles as the movie garnered around 1,234.1 crore nett in India, and Rs 1,742.1 crore worldwide.