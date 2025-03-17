Monday, March 17, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
War 2 release date: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's movie to release on this date

War 2 release date: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's movie to release on this date

YRF has announced the release date of the much-awaited movie War 2. The movie is going to feature Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Yash Raj Films has finally confirmed the much-awaited release date for the upcoming movie, War 2, which is the sequel to the 2019 film, War. The action-packed thriller, in which Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani play the lead roles, will release in theatres on August 14, 2025.
 
Yash Raj Films shared a post on their official X handle, sharing a fan-made video with a caption that reads, “Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 … there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…”

The director of War 2 is Ayan Mukerji, who also directed Brahmastra. The box office journey of War 2 is not going to be easier as Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie is also going to be released on the same Independence Day weekend.
 
The makers of both series have agreed to avoid direct competition; the Coolie is likely to be released on a different weekend, which is still under negotiation.
 
Fans are excited about the upcoming movie, War 2, as it could also feature cameos from Tiger and Pathaan, who are also expected to elevate the movie buzz. This movie will likely set the roadmap for the upcoming mega movie Tiger vs Pathaan.
 
War 2 is the sequel of War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand, and its sequel will be directed by Ayan Mukherji. The sequel will be another installment of the YRF's spy universe.
 
War 2 is the sixth installment from the spy universe, relating two years after the release of Tiger 3. The script of War 2 was penned by Shridhar Raghavan, and it is based on the story of Aditya Chopra.
 
Made with a budget of Rs 170 crore, the War movie minted Rs 475 crore. The spy universe began with the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012. 
 
Apart from War 2, another spy universe movie is scheduled to hit theatres this year. It is going to be the first female-led movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

