The Diplomat box office collection Day 3: John Abraham film nears Rs 15 cr

John Abraham's The Diplomat is steadily approaching the Rs 15 crore milestone at the box office, continuing its strong run since release. According to Sacnilk, the political thriller earned Rs 4.65 crore on its third day of release. The movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.61% on its first Sunday. According to the reports, The Diplomat has made a total of Rs 13.3 crore in the domestic market so far.

The movie, which was directed by Shivam Nair, unfolds against the backdrop of tensions between India and Pakistan, exploring themes of diplomacy and the human struggles that diplomats encounter.

The Diplomat box office collection: The report

According to the latest information, The Diplomat has made about 12.91 crore after three days at the box office, which is early estimates. On its first day, the movie made Rs 4 crore, while on its second day, it made Rs 4.65 crore. The total amount collected on the third day is Rs 4.26 crore.

According to the box office statistics, The Diplomat's overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday was 19.71%. The movie is up against Chhaava, which came out last month and starred Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha emperor. According to Sacnilk.com, Chhaava made Rs 6.81 crore on its 31st day of release, bringing its total earnings to Rs 561.46 crore.

Box office collection: The Diplomat vs Chhaava

The period drama Chhaava, made Rs 8 crore on its fifth Sunday. Rs 7.25 crore in the Hindi market and Rs 0.75 crore in the Telugu market. After 31 days, the film's total box office collection in India is Rs 562.65 crore, breaking the record set by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol and made Rs 553.87 crore during its theatrical release in 5 languages.

The Diplomat's real test starts on Monday, as the long Holi weekend comes to an end. Based on the film's favorable reviews, it should continue to draw a respectable number of people to theaters even on weekdays.

'The Diplomat': About the film

With India-Pakistan relations as its backdrop, 'The Diplomat' explores the difficulties of diplomacy and the individual hardships of diplomats. The narrative follows J.P. Singh, an Indian ambassador, as he handles a dangerous situation.

Singh is thrown into a heated diplomatic battle with legal obstacles and political pressure when Uzma Ahmed shows up at the Indian embassy and claims she was kidnapped and forced into marriage in Pakistan. He has to carefully plan how to get Uzma home safely while both countries are watching.

Under the production of Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). Besides John, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb in a lead role.