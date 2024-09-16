SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai wins best actress award, shares heartfelt speech

Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress award in a Leading Role (Critics) at SIIMA 2024 in Dubai. The actress won the award for her performance in Mani Ratnam's movie, Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). Rai played the role of Nandini in the movie. She showed up at the event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aaradhya could be seen capturing her mother's winning moment on her phone. The mother-daughter duo also met actor Chiyaan Vikram at the event. Both Aishwarya and Vikram paired with each other in the movie Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan. After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan. She said, “Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognizes not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team.”

The mother-daughter duo, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, made a stylish entrance on the red carpet, grabbing eyeballs as they walked past the stage. Aishwarya could be seen greeting her fans and happily posing for selfies with them outside the venue.

Aishwarya Rai's co-star Chiyaan Vikram also received massive cheer, securing the Best Actor (Tamil) award at the ceremony. The sequel of Ponniyin Selvan also did massive business at the box office with its grand storytelling.

SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai's pics with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan appeared on the red carpet at a glamorous event held at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. They both sat together in the front row and after the event, they clicked some selfies with the fans outside the venue.

Vikram arrived at the event greeting her co-star Aishwarya, with the videos of the moment doing the rounds on social media. He also held Aaradhya's hand as he met her. A picture is also going viral on social media platforms where the three could be seen together.