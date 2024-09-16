Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth finally get married, actress shares first pics

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been dating actor Siddharth for a long time, has finally tied the knot with him in an intimate ceremony, with only their family members and close friends in attendance. On Instagram, the newly-wed couple posted pictures from their low-key wedding, which took place at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple. The couple had already announced their engagement in a similar manner in the past. They were recently spotted in the US during the Apple event. On the shoot of their movie 'Maha Samudram' (2021), the two fell in love. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth wedding look

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari went with a gorgeous off white tissue organza saree embroidered with exquisite golden zari work. To go with her saree, her golden blouse had delicate stripes and a border embroidered by hand.

Her better half, Siddharth, on the other hand, looked stunning with the bride wearing an off white traditional Veshti bottom that was expertly crafted and a timeless kurta that featured delicate embroidery. Together, their outfits magnificently captured the splendour and elegance of their South Indian wedding.

About the wedding of Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

The 400-year-old Wanaparthy temple, in Telangana, served as the secret wedding venue for actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. It was said to have been a private ceremony attended exclusively by close friends and relatives.

Aditi showered love on Siddharth and said in the caption of her post, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic ❤️ Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu Big Thank you to our dearest humans who were with us with their love and artistry. Grateful and beyond.”





About the engagement and proposal of Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

The romance between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth bloomed when Maha Samudram was being filmed. They have been frequently snapped together since then. This year on March 28, the couple got engaged. The pair had posted a photo of themselves holding each other on the internet back then, with Aditi showing off a diamond ring and Siddharth sporting a gold band with magenta accents on his ring finger. Aditi captioned the picture, writing, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Aditi revealed the sweet wedding proposal Siddharth had prepared for her earlier this year while speaking with Vogue India. She recalled, “I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her. They visited the school in March and he asked Aditi to show him a special location close to her heart: a floor above the nursery section".