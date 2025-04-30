Raid 2 Release Date: Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on Labour Day, May 1. To increase the audience, the film's producers have already opened the advance ticket window.

However, a strong box office opening is suggested by Raid 2's booking figures. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor feature in Raj Kumar Gupta's sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. Raid 2 is all set to release in theatres on May 1.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 teaser out: Akshay Kumar's movie to feature a killer this time In the meantime, the movie will compete with Thunderbolts, a Marvel superhero movie that will be released early in India tomorrow. But HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is also anticipated to pose a challenge to the film at the box office.

Raid 2 advance booking: The report

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Raid 2 sold more than a lakh tickets before Wednesday at 6 am. The total amount collected, excluding blocked seats, is almost Rs 2.87 crore. On the first day, 1,08,416 tickets were sold, according to the report. The projected amount collected, including blocked tickets, was Rs 4.94 crore.

With a projected net contribution of Rs 1.23 crore to the advance booking collection, Maharashtra is currently leading the way. Delhi, meanwhile, made a noteworthy contribution to the total of Rs 83 lakh.

Despite the recent challenges, the film's makers remain optimistic. It will be intriguing to see if the movie's impressive pre-booking figures translate into real success at the box office over the long weekend.

Raid 2: About the film

Ajay returns to his role as Indian Revenue Service Officer, Amay Patnaik, in Raid 2. It also includes important roles for Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla. It is a Panorama Studios production that was presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar.

Raid 2's makers also chose to make voluntary modifications. 2 hours, 30 minutes, and 53 seconds was the previous runtime. The total time now stands at 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 57 seconds.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly urged the filmmakers to replace "Bada Mantri" with "Railway Mantri" and to cut out an 8-second "Paisa, hathyar, taakat" conversation at the opening of the movie, according to Bollywood Hungama. It passed with a U/A 7+ certificate in March. However, it was altered to U/A 13+ after Tamannaah Bhatia's song Nasha was added.