BTS member J-Hope teases reunion in 2025, says 'it's going to be massive'

J-Hope, a member of BTS, has released exciting news for AMRYS worldwide. The singer recently discussed BTS's future ambitions when appearing on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1. The K-pop group will "quickly get together" following the military discharge of RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in June 2025, according to J-Hope.

According to a new development, the group may embark on a world tour after getting back together in June 2025. On social media, a video of member J-Hope discussing the upcoming reunion and sharing his opinions has gone viral.

J-Hope on the BTS reunion

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, BTS's J-Hope said with enthusiasm, as all the BTS members are set to reunite in June 2025.

He stated, "I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us works on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing. The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS," (in translation).

He further added, "I'm curious to see how it'll look like. So I look forward to June. when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy."

More about the BTS reunion's previous statement

In a previous statement, BTS's agency BIGHIT asked ARMYs worldwide to refrain from giving gifts to K-pop artists while they are serving. The statement says, “The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them, and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail".

It further added, “We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time".

All about the BTS reunion

There were constant rumours that the globally popular group may make a stronger comeback around 2025, following their hiatus in 2022. Now that their time in the military service is coming to a close, the reunion will be amazing, and they may go on a world tour next year.

For those who are unaware, all physically fit men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military for approximately two years. As a result, in June 2022, BTS declared its break. The military enlistment of RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will end later this year, but Jin and J-Hope have already been released.