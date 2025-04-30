Housefull 5 teaser out: Akshay Kumar's movie to feature a killer this time

One of the most successful Bollywood franchises, 'Housefull,' turns 15 today. On the occasion of its 15th anniversary, the makers released the teaser of the highly anticipated movie Housefull 5.

Tarun Mansukhani-directed Housefull 5 promises to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of laughter, offering five times fun and madness, and it's a complete family entertainment.

Housefull 5 cast List:

The much awaited movie has a stellar star cast including some of the biggest Bollywood names such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

About Housefull 5 teaser

The teaser for Housefull 5 opens aboard a lavish cruise, with quirky flute music setting a playful tone. It introduces the ensemble cast—many of whom are reprising their roles—without giving away too much. While details about the plot remain under wraps, glimpses of a masked figure lurking in the shadows and a string of mysterious murders hint at a comedic whodunit twist. The film appears to blend the franchise’s trademark humour with a dose of mystery.

According to a press release shared by the makers, “Housefull 5 takes audiences aboard a luxurious cruise, promising a rollercoaster ride of endless laughs, twists, and a killer comedy with chartbuster songs.”

Housefull 5 teaser: Watch

Housefull 5 release date

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 is going to hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

About Housefull 5

The latest part of Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Staying true to the franchise’s over-the-top humour and chaotic storytelling, the fifth chapter promises to be the wildest one yet—with a mysterious twist thrown in for good measure.