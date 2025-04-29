Shah Rukh Khan to join Marvel Cinematic Universe? All you need to know

The King of Bollywood may soon become part of the world’s biggest superhero franchise. Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most celebrated actors in global cinema, is rumoured to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in an upcoming project—marking what could be his long-awaited Hollywood debut.

ALSO READ: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan set for her Bollywood debut? Although there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the talks are in the preliminary stage. The reports gained traction when an X account with the handle name @MarvelLeaks22 shared a post mentioning that India's beloved SRK might join the MCU for a future project. The account also clarifies that Khan is not going to be part of 'Avenger's Doomsday.'

The viral post reads, "(SRK) is rumoured to be in early talks with Marvel Studios for a role in a future project (NOT AVENGERS DOOMSDAY)”.

Earlier, Anthony Mackie, who portrays the new Captain America, said Shah Rukh Khan is the best bet for a Bollywood actor joining the MCU. Recently, he called him “the damn best” and expressed his desire to see him in the next Avenger.

This is not the first time Marvel has shown interest in Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, MCU used Khan's film song 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' for the Disney+ series Ms Marvel, showing cultural impact.

Apart from this, Benedict Cumberbatch, who played the role of Doctor Strange, also endorsed the idea of Khan joining the MCU, acknowledging his talent and global appeal.

There is no official confirmation on it so far. However, fans are keen to see Bollywood's Badshah entering the Marvel Universe.

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make his Hollywood debut. The actor has a huge fan base across the world, making him one of the compelling choices for the MCU.

His recent movie, Dunki, was a box office hit, strengthening his leading figure in Indian cinema. He will next be seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.