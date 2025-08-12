Rajinikanth's Coolie: First Tamil film to cross $2 mn in premiere pre-sales

Rajinikanth's Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth is set to roar back to the big screen as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-hyped Coolie smashes advance booking records overseas. Produced by Sun Pictures, the Tamil action spectacle has outpaced the US premiere pre-sales of Leo and Ponniyin Selvan I, and even toppled the superstar’s own benchmark set with Kabali, signalling a thunderous opening when it hits screens.

According to Sun Pictures' social media posts, Coolie is the first Tamil movie to earn over $2 million in North American premiere pre-sales. The makers wrote, “#Coolie varraan solliko! #Coolie is the First Tamil film to cross $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”

Coolies Film beat US premieres Coolie is receiving more advance bookings for its worldwide premieres than War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, even though many other films are being released at the same time. In the United States, almost 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, which does not begin for another week. Coolie has the potential to become a global hit because people in Malaysia, Singapore, the UK, and the Gulf states are equally enthused. The Most Talked About Indian Film on IMDb in 2025 ALSO READ: 'Operation Alert' launched alongside Rajasthan ahead of Independence Day According to IMDb, Coolie is currently the most anticipated Indian film of 2025. It has surpassed several forthcoming Bollywood films, including Param Sundari, Jolly LLB 3, Baaghi 4, and War 2. Based on actual traffic and audience interest, this list shows that Rajinikanth is still quite well-liked.

Coolie craze: Rs 4500 for first show On condition of anonymity, sources told India Today that a well-known theatre in Chennai has set ticket prices at a staggering Rs 4,500. Many theatres (particularly single screens) and fan organisations are taking advantage of the circumstance to sell black tickets for unreasonable prices, even though this is against Tamil Nadu government regulations. This may not be shocking to fans who have lived in Tamil Nadu or any other Southern state. Not only in Tamil Nadu, but also for dubbed versions of "Coolie," ticket prices have skyrocketed. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th year of freedom? Know the answer "Coolie" is being released in Tamil and Telugu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In order to organise their festivities appropriately, fans are eagerly awaiting the government's orders for the movie. Both states permit early-morning performances, but the cost of tickets goes up.

Coolie advance bookings The Thalaiva-led gangster drama Coolie is already setting the box office ablaze, raking in ₹26.28 crore in day-one bookings across India by 11:00 am on August 12, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Tamil version alone brought in a massive ₹18.89 crore, while the Hindi (₹48.68 lakh), Telugu (₹27.02 lakh) and Kannada (₹2.73 lakh) versions added a solid boost to the total. Overseas, the film has stormed past the $2 million mark in North America, with premiere earnings reaching $2.10 million. On its current trajectory, Coolie is poised to score a historic $3 million premiere opening in the region — a first for Tamil cinema. The milestone also sees Rajinikanth shatter his own record set in 2016, when Kabali notched $1.93 million in premiere sales.

Where to book 'Coolie' tickets in India? All of the major ticketing websites, including BookMyShow and Paytm Movies, provide Coolie tickets. Tickets are available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Some websites might also provide exclusive offers or discounts to customers who place their orders early during the week of Independence Day. At the box office counters of well-known brands like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas, and Miraj Cinemas, you can purchase tickets both in person and online. About Rajinikanth's Coolie Cast According to the British Board of Film Classification website, Coolie is an action drama in which "A mysterious man takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town in this action drama." This is Lokesh and Rajinikanth's first collaboration.