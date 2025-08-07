The countdown has begun for one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year — Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ vs Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’. With less than a week to go, the box office buzz is heating up, and advance bookings for ‘Coolie’ are officially live.

Select theatres have already opened bookings, with more expected to follow in the coming days. As expected from a Rajini-starrer, demand is soaring — especially in the South. Early morning shows will kick off at 6 am in Kerala and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu will begin screenings at 9 am, setting the stage for a massive opening.

When will 'Coolie' advance bookings begin in India? According to regional distributor HM Associates, Coolie pre-sales in Kerala will begin on August 8. Early tracking data on Sacnilk indicates that Coolie has established a strong lead in North America, where advance sales have already surpassed one million dollars. ALSO READ: National Handloom Day 2025: Know date, theme, history and significance It has also sold over 20,000 tickets in the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Gulf countries. In total, Coolie's pre-sales abroad had surpassed $2 million.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, 'Coolie' has been cleared by the censor board with zero cuts. The first overseas screening is scheduled for 12:30 AM BST (5 AM IST), making it one of the earliest shows worldwide. ALSO READ: Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot and when to watch in India Additionally, a trading expert and analyst posted on X (previously Twitter) about Coolie advance booking.