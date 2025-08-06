Home / Entertainment / Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot and when to watch in India

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot and when to watch in India

Wednesday season 2, the record-breaking supernatural fantasy series, is marking its return to Netflix. Part 1 of Season 2 of Wednesday is all set to premiere on Wednesday, August 6

Wednesday season 2
Wednesday season 2
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wednesday season 2 OTT Release: Get ready to return to Nevermore! Jenna Ortega reprises her breakout role as the iconic Wednesday Addams in Wednesday Season 2, which premieres on Netflix India on August 6, 2025, at 12:30 pm IST. The creepy, kooky, and wildly addictive supernatural fantasy series is back with more mystery, monsters, and mayhem—this time, in a two-part release.
 
Fans have waited nearly three years since the show’s record-breaking debut in 2022, and the hype reached new heights when Netflix dropped the official trailer on July 9. Wednesday is once again on the hunt—this time for new secrets lurking within the dark halls of Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 2: When and where to watch online in India?

Release OTT platform- Netflix 
Release date- August 6, 2025

Wednesday Season 2 cast and plot 

Alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who have returned to the program as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, is 22-year-old Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams. Additionally, Isaac Ordonez will once more be portrayed as Pugsley, her younger brother. Other returning cast members include Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, and Emma Myers as Wednesday's roommate, Enid.
 
Along with them, many new characters are being introduced in the new Wednesday season, such as Lady Gaga, who will be portrayed as a teacher at Nevermore Academy. Even more recently, the artist released a brand-new song called Dead Dance, which appears in Wednesday Season 2. In addition to her, Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi will be attending. 

Wednesday Season 2: Seasons and episodes 

Wednesday season 2 will have 8 episodes overall. 4 of them will be released on August 6. These consist of:
 
Episode 1 - "Here We Woe Again"
Episode 2 - "The Devil You Woe"
Episode 3 - "Call of the Woe"
Episode 4 - "If These Woes Could Talk"
Wednesday Season 2: When to watch Part 2?
 
On September 3, 2025, Part 2 of Season 2, which includes Episodes 5 through 8, will be released. In 2022, the show's debut season was shown. Since then, fans have been anticipating Season 2, which has been delayed for a number of reasons, including the strikes in Hollywood.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

120 Bahadur teaser out: Farhan Akhtar roars as war hero Shaitan Singh Bhati

Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj dies at 34 of jaundice-related complications

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Devgn's film sees a drop

Premium

Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategy

Applause Entertainment acquires rights to six novels of Jeffrey Archer

Topics :Netflix IndiaNetflixHollywood

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story