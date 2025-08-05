120 Bahadur teaser out: Farhan Akhtar roars as war hero Shaitan Singh Bhati

Farhan Akhtar is back on the big screen, and this time, with a battle cry. The makers of 120 Bahadur unveiled a riveting teaser today, offering a glimpse into the courage of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground against overwhelming odds during the Battle of Rezang La.

Inspired by the real-life valour of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the war drama promises a visceral, high-stakes retelling of one of India’s most heroic last stands.

Watch 120 Bahadur teaser Here The movie, directed by Razneesh Ghai, is based on the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, which took place during the Indo-China War. In this film, Akhtar plays the part of Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

Farhan, as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC,) announces in the teaser, "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge," a statement that echoes throughout the clip and sets the emotional showcase of the film. Displaying courage and bravery, he refuses to bow before the attacking country.

Snow-covered battlefields and the difficult circumstances Indian soldiers endured are also seen in the teaser. It draws attention to how serious the mission was and how much our nation's soldiers never gave up.

Sharing the teaser, the makers posted, "Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur #DadaKishanKiJai".

The makers earlier shared a new poster of the movie on X, featuring Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. “Hum peechhe nahin hatenge. Teaser out tomorrow. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur,” says the caption.

Netizen reacts to 120 Bahadur teaser

Many people have expressed their excitement for the movie in response to the teaser. In the comments, Mihir Ahuja, Zoya Akhtar, Gajraj Rao, and Sharvari congratulated Farhan.

One user wrote, “Goosebumps! Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati is not just acting — it's living the legend. 120 veer jawan, ek mission, aur amar balidan. This teaser hits the heart and ignites pride!”

“Ladakh and Farhan are a match made in heaven,” another fan added.

One more wrote, “Goosebumps and tears. A story that everyone should be aware of and kids must be taught.”

Someone also stated, "Look forward to watching this…"

About 120 Bahadur

On November 21, 2025, 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), would be released in theatres.

The teaser, which marks Farhan Akhtar's powerful comeback to the big screen, has him in a transforming role that is intense, restrained, and profoundly moving. Already, his portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh is receiving praise for its quiet command and sincerity.

Mounted on an unprecedented scale and shot around Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, 120 Bahadur unflinchingly recreates the battlefield. Every frame matters, whether it is in the calm of a battlefield or frozen landscapes.