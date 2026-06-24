Rajinikanth's Dharman first look out; actor plays deadly doctor in film

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth's 173rd film have officially unveiled its title and first-look poster. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is titled Dharman: The Deadly Doctor and will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon.

The title and first-look poster were released following a grand puja ceremony held in Chennai on Tuesday, attended by the film's cast and crew. The makers are expected to begin shooting from Wednesday. No official release date for the film has been announced yet.

Dharman first look poster

In the poster, Rajinikanth is shown holding a blood-stained knife while wearing blue scrubs. Additionally, he is standing over a man beaten to death. The poster says, "Dharmame Vellum" in Tamil, which roughly translates to "Justice will prevail."