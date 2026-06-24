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Rajinikanth's Dharman first look out; actor plays deadly doctor in film

The first-look poster for Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film, Dharman: The Deadly Doctor, was released by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. No official release date has been out yet

Rajinikanth's Dharman
Rajinikanth's Dharman
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 4:54 PM IST
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The makers of superstar Rajinikanth's 173rd film have officially unveiled its title and first-look poster. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is titled Dharman: The Deadly Doctor and will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon.
 
The title and first-look poster were released following a grand puja ceremony held in Chennai on Tuesday, attended by the film's cast and crew. The makers are expected to begin shooting from Wednesday. No official release date for the film has been announced yet.

Dharman first look poster

In the poster, Rajinikanth is shown holding a blood-stained knife while wearing blue scrubs. Additionally, he is standing over a man beaten to death. The poster says, "Dharmame Vellum" in Tamil, which roughly translates to "Justice will prevail."
 
Director Ashwath Marimuthu announced during the film's premiere that Rajinikanth would play a doctor and that it would be a family-friendly thriller.   

About Rajinikanth’s Dharman

The cast includes actors Simran and Raashi Khanna. Soon, the producers are expected to reveal the whole cast. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the soundtrack for the movie, while Niketh Bommi, Pradeep E. Ragav, and Anbariv will handle the action, editing, and cinematography, respectively. 
 
The project has undergone several changes since it was first announced in 2025. Initially, filmmaker Sundar C was attached to direct the movie. However, he later exited the project, citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," after which Ashwath Marimuthu came on board.
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Topics :tamil film industryTamil film loversIndian film industry

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

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