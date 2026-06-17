There are also rumours that the producers have reached out to many reality-show stars, digital creators, and television personalities, as well as some former participants.

A number of names from popular reality series such as Splitsvilla, Lock Upp and Roadies have been doing the rounds. The rumoured list also includes social media influencers, actors and musicians.

Top 5 'rumoured' contestants of Bigg Boss 2026

Zubair Jannat: Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gaye, Kashi, Phulwa, Bharat Ke Veer Putra, and Tu Aashiqui are just a few of the series in which she has starred since she started acting in 2008.

In addition, Jannat participated in the movie Hichki and in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she was placed at fourth. Zubair has 51.4 million followers on Instagram.

Faisal Shaikh: Also referred to as Mr Faisu, Faisal Shaikh is one of the names on the preliminary list. He has participated in Celebrity MasterChef, presented Loventure on JioHotstar, and has 33.6 million Instagram followers.