Governor doesn't quite touch the heart of India's economic crisis

India’s balance of payments (BoP) crisis of 1991 was one of the gravest economic emergencies in the country’s post-Independence history. It forced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government to undertake sweeping economic reforms after foreign exchange reserves dwindled to levels sufficient for only a couple of weeks of imports.

The film explores the role of S Venkitaramanan, a civil servant and economist who served as the RBI’s 18th governor, from December 1990 to December 1992. While RN Malhotra headed the RBI before the crisis and C Rangarajan oversaw many post-crisis reforms, Venkitaramanan was at the helm of the central bank during the most acute phase of the BoP emergency.

Governor, however, somewhat falls short of helping viewers understand the economic turmoil of the time, without losing sight of the human and institutional efforts that helped the country navigate it. Rather than present a 360-degree picture, the film appears inclined to hold the Congress governments that preceded the Chandra Shekhar administration significantly responsible for the crisis. In the process, it occasionally leans towards hero worship at the expense of a well-rounded account of the events.

Earlier films, such as The Big Short (2015) and Margin Call (2011), both on the subject of the 2008 financial crisis, have also demonstrated that even complex financial events can be presented in a way that is accessible to a wider audience.

Given the technical concepts, such as BoP, foreign exchange reserves, current account deficits, among others, which aren’t easy to translate to the big screen, this would have been a challenging film to make. The story, though, is worth telling, and has been detailed in the first episode of the RBI’s 2025 documentary, RBI Unlocked.

The crisis was triggered by a combination of widening fiscal and current account deficits, a surge in oil prices following the Gulf War, disruption in remittances from West Asia, political instability, and the collapse of the Soviet Union, one of India’s key trading partners, which, perhaps, could have been mentioned in the film in some form.

To be fair, the story is told through the lens of Venkitaramanan — played by Manoj Bajpayee with sincerity, though his performance falls short of the depth and gravitas one has come to expect from an actor of his calibre.