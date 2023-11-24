Home / Entertainment / Ranbir Kapoor's 3-hour long movie, Animal, receives A certificate

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is about to release on December 1, 2023. The movie received an A certificate from CBFC, and the runtime of the movie is 3 hours and 21 minutes

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Movie has received an A (Adult) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC). The runtime of the movie is also revealed. The trailer of the movie has also been released on Thursday. The movie is set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet

A day before the release of the trailer of the movie, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, revealed that the movie is 3-hour long. The director took X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote,  “Censor rating for Animal is A... 3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds and 16 frames is the runtime. Animal… Releasing on December 1.”


Sandeep Reddy is a popular Indian director known for his movies like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shahid Kapoor, respectively. The actor also stated that it is a pleasure to watch Ranbir Kapoor transforming into a total antithesis of himself in the same role as Arjun Singh in Animal.

According to reports, the Animal makers were looking to get an A certificate as the movie has a lot of intense scenes of violence and gore, which is only for the audience above 18.

The director has given some really good movies, which include 'Kabir Singh'. The Animal movie was earlier expected to release in August 2023, however, due to scheduling conflicts as some major movies were releasing at that time like 'Gadar 2,' Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' and due to tight schedule, the makers of the movie decided to release the movie on December 1, 2023.

When asked about Bobby Deol, Sandeep said that he was always the first choice for the movie. 

"He (Bobby Deol) is a great guy. From day one, we had Bobby in mind. I had called him in 2020 or 2021, he was promoting the Class of 83. For one of the scenes where he is bare-chested, we shot it in Scotland in minus three degrees. He came, he did the shot,” Sandeep added.

Despite all the delays, the movie will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

