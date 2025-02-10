The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam made a comeback to theaters last weekend. Defying expectations, the romantic drama earned an impressive ₹15.50 crore nett in its reopening weekend, surpassing the lifetime collection of its original release.

On its new opening day, the Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao directorial minted Rs 4.25 crore, beating all the new Bollywood releases, including Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar, industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

The collections mounted on Saturday and the movie made Rs 5.25 crore during the day. The collection peaked on Sunday when the figures reached Rs 6.25 crore, taking the opening week collection to Rs 15.50 crore nett, which is 170 per cent higher than its original lifetime collection.

The unexpected rise in love and popularity for Sanam Teri Kasam has left experts scratching their heads, trying to unravel the mystery behind its box office success. The box office success mantra is undergoing a major shift, pushing filmmakers to rethink and decipher what’s clicking with audiences and what’s falling flat at the ticket counters.

Now, there are multiple occasions when the most big-budgeted movies and the most swanky actioners are being rejected by the audience, while re-releases (not all) are being welcomed with open arms.

Sanam Teri Kasam: Budget & Recovery

Made with a budget of Rs 18 crore, Sanam Teri Kasam was initially a major flop as the movie managed to earn only Rs 9 crore, half of its budget, during the original release. However, the re-release proved a dream run for the makers as now it has minted around Rs 16 crore in the opening weekend.

Now, the movie not only recovered the entire budget but minted a profit of Rs 7 crore which is a 38.8% return on the investment.

Bollywood re-releases mantra

Sanam Teri Kasam cemented the growing trend in Bollywood, where movies that initially underperformed but achieved success in the second life at the box office. It was proven true as movies like Laila Majnu and Tumbbad gained traction upon re-release earlier, benefiting from renewed audience interest and word-of-mouth marketing over time.