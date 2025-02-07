OTT releases this week: Game Changer to The Mehta Boys-top picks to watch

Get ready for an exciting week of binge-worthy entertainment, with thrilling OTT releases across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, and more.

This week's latest releases include Mrs., The Mehta Boys, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, etc. If you are planning to make your weekend entertaining then here are the top 5 OTT releases you should watch.

Top 5 OTT releases for this week

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

If you are a Cricket fan who loves documentaries as well then there is a piece of good news for you. Netflix is bringing a documentary on cricket that can help you relive the intensity of one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries with The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan.

It is a docu-series that will unveil for you some of the deep-seated history, passion, and unforgettable moments from the biggest rivalry.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: February 7, 2025

Also Read

Daaku Maharaaj

Daku Maharaaj is an action-packed thriller which will now be available on the OTT platforms. Daaku Maharaaj features a stellar cast which includes Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Daku Maharaaj is directed by Bobby Kolli, and the movie is expected to showcase Balakrishna’s larger-than-life persona with a gripping storyline. Daaku Maharaaj will premiere on Netflix on February 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: February 9, 2025

Game Changer

After a blockbuster run at the box office, the highly anticipated Telugu political action thriller Game Changer is set to premiere on Amazon Prime. The movie features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Shankar's directorial Game Changer is a perfect blend of intense political drama with gripping action sequences.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: February 7, 2025

Mrs.

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs. is also releasing on the OTT platform today, February 7, 2025. It revolves around a woman who navigates her after-marriage life to a successful husband.

A skilled dancer suppresses her dreams to fit into the moulds expected of married women. Apart from Sanya, the movie also features Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan, and Kanwaljit Singh.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Release Date: February 7, 2025

The Mehta Boys

Boman Irani who is known for captivating audiences through his performances, has tried his hands with direction this time with The Mehta Boys. This drama series features Avinash Tiwary who has garnered widespread praise at various film festivals.

The Mehta Boys explores the journey of Amay Mehta, played by Avinash Tiwary, a Mumbai-based architect who balances his professional aspirations and personal dilemmas.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: February 7, 2025