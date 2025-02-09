'Broadway' star Tony Roberts dies at the age of 85 due to lung cancer

Actor Tony Roberts, best known for his work on Broadway and in films directed by Woody Allen, has passed away at the age of 85.

The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicole Burley, to The New York Times. The actor died due to complications from lung cancer, according to Variety.

Roberts had a long and successful career in both theater and film. According to Variety, the actor was nominated for two Tony Awards, once for his role in the musical How Now, Dow Jones (1968) and again for Play It Again, Sam (1969), a play written by Woody Allen. He later reprised his role in the film adaptation of Play It Again, Sam in 1972.

Over the years, the actor became a frequent collaborator of Woody Allen, appearing in six of his films, including Annie Hall (1977), Stardust Memories (1980), and Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), where he often played the best friend or advisor to Allen's characters, bringing humor and charm to his performances.

Roberts also had a rich career on Broadway, starring in hit productions like Barefoot in the Park, Don't Drink the Water, Victor/Victoria, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. He appeared in numerous other plays, stepping into successful productions as a replacement actor.

Beyond the stage and screen, Roberts was active in the entertainment industry's organizations and served on the board of directors for the Screen Actors Guild and Actors' Equity Association.

Roberts' last television appearance was in a 2017 adaptation of Dirty Dancing. His career spanned decades, and he remained active in theater and film well into his later years.

Also Read

In 2016, he published his memoir Do You Know Me?, where he reflected on his career and the frequent recognition he received from audiences who couldn't always place where they had seen him before.

Tony Roberts is survived by his daughter, Nicole. His legacy lives on through his memorable performances and contributions to both theater and film.