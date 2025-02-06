Vidaamuyarchi box office report Day 1: Ajith Kumar film eyes strong opening

Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi has been released in theatres across the world today, February 6 (Friday) amid massive fan frenzy. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the much-anticipated movie is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Apart from Ajith, the movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in key roles.

Vidaamuyarchi is expected to have a strong box office opening, evident from the enthusiastic response to its advance bookings.

Vidaamuyarchi advance bookings

The action thriller movie made Rs 13.91 crores through advance bookings, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. If block seats are also added, then the collection is Rs 19.28 crore.

The main point to note here is that this number is in the Tamil version only and it sold 7,15,631 tickets.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1

Given the enthusiastic advance bookings, the movie is expected to break box office records and achieve impressive commercial success.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has already made ₹ 2.47 Cr (at the time of writing) . This number is definitely going to increase by the end of the day.

The movie was initially scheduled to be released in January but was postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is a 2025 Indian Tamil-language action thriller written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The screenplay of Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown.

Ajith Kumar plays the role of a man who tries to rescue his wife (played by Trisha Krishnan) captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

The movie is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 225–330 crore.