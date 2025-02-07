Sanam Teri Kasam re-releases today, more than 67k advance tickets sold

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in theatres today. Originally released in 2016, the makers of the romantic drama announced its re-release which has already received cult status among cinephiles, especially the young generation.

The movie returned nine years after its release, on the first day of Valentine's Week Rose Day . It surprised everyone with the warm response it is receiving through advance bookings.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release sold 67k tickets

The movie was re-released in theatres today, February 7, and it has already sold over 67,000 tickets through advance booking for the opening day.

The movie had sold 20,000 tickets by 12 noon yesterday and by the end of the day, it sold over 47,000 more tickets.

Given these impressive numbers, the movie is expected to earn over Rs 2 crore on its first day of re-release — double what it earned on its opening day back in 2016.

However, in Hindi markets, the movie will have to compete with the newly released Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa, and another re-release of the 2014 Hollywood movie Interstellar.

Fans who missed the theatrical release of this cult movie 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and watched it on YouTube or OTT, are likely to head to theatres to relive the tragic love story of Inder and Saru. If things fall to the right place, it is likely to change its fate as Laila Majnu did last year.

Sanam Teri Kasam 2 might be released this year

Building up the excitement, the makers have already announced the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam last year. Although there is no official claim about the release date of the second part, it is most likely to be released by the end of 2025.

About Sanam Teri Kasam

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directed Sanam Teri Kasam, which was originally released in theatres on February 5, 2016. It featured Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hussain in lead roles.