Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali

Salman Khan's most anticipated movie Tiger 3's teaser was finally released yesterday. The third instalment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023. Emran Khan is also part of this movie.

Salman Khan earlier appeared in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, which was the huge blockbuster of 2023 and grossed around Rs 1050 crore across the world. The cameo has set the tone for Salman Khan's Tiger 3, and fans are thrilled to watch the movie in theatres.

Yash Raj Films is also expecting the same sort of success from Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 teaser released

Another addition to the YRF spy universe is set to entertain fans across the world. The makers have revealed a glimpse of Tiger 3, which gives a glimpse of the movie. In the movie, Salman Khan could be seen giving the Tiger's message. In the message he says, “Jab tak Tiger maraa nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi."





Also Read: Top 5 movies releasing today, check cast, where to watch, story, and more Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger has set the tone for YRF's spy universe, and now Tiger 3 will follow the events of War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

Watch the teaser here:

What is the cast of Tiger 3? Here's the cast of Salman Khan's Tiger 3:

Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore "Tiger"

Katrina Kaif as Zoya

Emraan Hashmi

Ashutosh Rana as Colonel Sunil Luthra

Revathi

Riddhi Dogra

Ranvir Shorey as Gopi Arya, Tiger's former handler

Gavie Chahal as Captain Abrar

Vishal Jethwa

Shah Rukh Khan will play cameo as Pathaan

What is the release date of Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will hit theatres during Diwali, November 10, 2023.