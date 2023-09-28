Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' teaser released, movie is set to release on Diwali

Tiger 3 teaser released
Watch the teaser here:
What is the cast of Tiger 3? Here's the cast of Salman Khan's Tiger 3:
What is the release date of Salman Khan's Tiger 3? Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will hit theatres during Diwali, November 10, 2023.
About Tiger 3 Tiger 3 will be released in theatres in different languages across the world. The movie will show Emraan Hashmi in the role of an antagonist. The face-off between Salman Khan and Emran Khan is expected to shatter several box office records and the YRF's spy universe to new heights. SRK might also appear in the movie for a cameo.
