JUST IN
Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM
President Vladimir Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address
More insurance players key to achieve insurance for all goal by 2047: Irdai
UP children being trained as student police cadets under program by MHA
Adani Ports to prepay Rs 1,000 cr in commercial papers maturing in March
Death toll rises to 8 as 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye-Syria
Three departments taking measures to reduce road accidents: Goa CM
Act as link between people and govt: Governor to Arunachal Pradesh MLAs
Prevalence of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 jumps to over 80% in US
Women's participation must grow in all state Assemblies: President Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Special allowance for employees as per geographical location: Haryana CM
icon-arrow-left
'It is a huge resource', SC begins live transcription of its hearing
Business Standard

SRK's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 cr mark globally

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Topics
Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood | Hindi cinema

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" on Tuesday created history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 1.25 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore) on its fourth Monday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross: Rs 623 crore, overseas: Rs 377 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

YRF said "Pathaan" has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).

It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shah Rukh Khan

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 16:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU