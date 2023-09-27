OTT release this week: Movies, series worth watching on streaming platforms

Tighten your seat belts and get ready for the thrilling entertaining OTT movies and Web series for this week by sitting in the most comfortable position at your home. There are plenty of OTT platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Hotstar, etc., that provide high-quality content almost every week.

You might not have time, but you can't get bored from this overdose of entertainment. So, time to add more series or movies to your watch list which are high with emotions, comedy, drama and thrilling to make the perfect binge-watching session.

OTT movies this week

Hoster Daze Season 4

One of the most popular student series Hostel Daze is back with its fourth season. This season focuses on Akansha, Chirag, Jatin Kishore, Rupesh, Ankit and Nabomita as they all have entered their final year and gearing up for real-world challenges.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: September 7, 2023

King of Kotha

This is the story of a Kannan Bhai and his gang ruling the crime-infested town. However, Inspector Shahul strategically plans to combat this reign and seek revenge. Dulques Salmaan would seen in lead roles with Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, etc. in pivotal roles.

Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: September 29

Love is in the Air

Love is in the Air is a romantic comedy-drama series, where Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse play the key roles of Dana and William, respectively. Dana, who is a pilot, manages his family business in the north Australian topics. She managed the business until corporate decided to shut it down until it was no longer a profitable venture for them.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 28

Gen V

It is an action-packed series which will give you an adventurous tour, it is a satirical superhero television series The Boys. This is a story of young superheroes aka supes, who study at Godolkin Univesity School of Crimefighting managed by Vought International. Supers are trying to understand the physical and moral capabilities and responsibilities along with the typical chaos of college life.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 29

Choona

This is a thrilling series which revolves around six small-time average people who plan a heist to take revenge on a powerful politician, Shukla. The series stars Jimmy Shergil, Asshim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Atul Srivastava, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Monika Panwar in key roles.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 29

Agent

Agent is a movie which is all about a spy who goes on a mission to reveal the truth about a dangerous terrorist organisation who deals with his mysterious past. The release of Agent movie has been delayed several times, but it will finally be released this week. The key roles in Agent will be played by Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk.

Streaming Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date: September 29