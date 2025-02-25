Govinda and Sunita file for divorce after 37 years of marriage: Reports

Govinda and Sunita divorce News: If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja may be heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, rumours suggest tensions have been brewing in their relationship. Despite their reputation for keeping their personal lives private, Govinda and Sunita frequently dazzle fans with their playful humour when they appear in public.

The reports also say that they have been living apart for a while, suggesting that their marriage has hit a rough patch. The couple decided to officially separate after living apart for a while, according to the report. They were last seen publicly on Programme Entertainment Ki Raat. During the show, he said: "Sunita meri zindagi mein jabse aayi hai, main sudhar gaya hoon." (Since Sunita came into my life, I have improved.)

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce: What we know so far?

Sunita and Govinda are renowned for avoiding the limelight in their private lives. But every time the two appear in public, their fans are left speechless. Many people adore their bold and carefree humor. However, it appears that the couple's marriage is currently having problems. According to reports, the couple has made the decision to formally end their marriage after allegedly living apart for a while.

They are reportedly on the verge of divorcing after almost 40 years of marriage. Unverified sources suggest that frequent arguments and lifestyle differences have strained their marriage, leading to ongoing troubles in their relationship.

According to Bollywood Now and Telly Masala, there are also many rumors that Govinda's increasing closeness with his 30-year-old Marathi co-star is the reason for their breakup. Moneycontrol said it was unable to confirm the rumors. When Sunita disclosed earlier this year that she and Govinda do not share a home, everyone was left shocked.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja are heading for divorce: Additional information

Sunita had mentioned to Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much."

According to Sunita, Govinda resides in a bungalow across from the flat where they live with their kids. Govinda's wife made a major remark when discussing their decision to live apart, saying that although she used to feel comfortable in her marriage, she no longer feels that way. She recently grabbed headlines when she revealed her preference for celebrating her birthday alone.