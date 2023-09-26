Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her acting debut. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and maker Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. She will be seen in her acting debut with a venture named 'Farrey' under the direction of Soumendra Padhi, who is most popular for the web series 'Jamtara'.

The project has been produced by Alizeh's uncle and superstar Salman Khan. On Monday, he shared the teaser of the movie on his Instagram profile. The video starts with a clock ticking sound and has visuals of students taking tests, and writing up OMR sheets. Farrey refers to bits of paper that have replies on them and the film is based on that. Alizeh is highlighted as one of the students in the movie.

Bollywood cheering up for ‘Farrey’

After the trending 'Farrey' movie, to cheer up the upcoming star; Sonakshi Sinha showed her excitement by saying, "Go @alizehagnihotri @zeynshaw Welcome to the movies (heart emoji) super teaser...can't wait!!!". Malaika Arora also showered her love on Instagram saying, "@alizzehagnihotri my beauty." Katrina Kaif also re-shared the teaser of Farrey on her Instagram story. Karisma Kapoor also wrote, "All the best dear Alizeh."

Farrey: Trailer talk

Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi, known for his work on the renowned OTT web series 'Jamtara.' Under the production of Salman Khan Movies, Mythri Film Makers and Athena, it will be released in theatres on 24th November.

Farrey is a slang word given to the chits which are frequently utilized by students to cheat in tests or examinations. These little bits of paper contain the responses or signs for the tests.

The teaser is being widely admired by the fans. Alizeh has proactively dazzled the netizens with her dazzling performance and regular presence on the camera. A few Bollywood celebrities have also taken online to appreciate Alizeh Starrer Farrey.