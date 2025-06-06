Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in a car accident, actor critically injured

Shine Tom Chacko's Car Accident: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, passed away early Friday morning, June 6, in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.

The actor, who is known for Malayalam movies such as Kuruthi and Jigarthanda DoubleX, was critically injured along with his mother Maria Carmel.

The actor's family was travelling when their car collided with a truck on the highway near Parayur, close to Palacode

Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko, died on the spot after the road accident, police have confirmed. The actor, along with his mother and another passenger, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.