Rana Naidu Season 2 trailer: Rana Daggubati locks horns with Arjun Rampal

Netflix India's Rana Naidu season 2 will return on the streaming online platform on June 13. On Tuesday, the upcoming season's trailer was posted to YouTube. In an even dirtier, darker, and messier season, the fixer is back, and this time, his own family is at stake.

With actor Arjun Rampal joining the cast, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh will reprise their roles from season 1. A shot of Rana promising his wife (played by Surveen Chawla) that he is leaving the world of violence opens the 2-minute, 44-second trailer. Scenes of him beating up enemies and breaking his word to his wife are interspersed with the moment.

Rana Naidu season 2: From Netflix’s official

Netflix's official synopsis for the series says, "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past”.

Rana is returning to his role in the Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh's action crime thriller, Rana Naidu season 2, following the success of Season 1. As a villain, Arjun Rampal has joined the cast this season.

Rana Naidu season 2 trailer released

The trailer was posted by the makers of the show on Tuesday on social media. The teaser gives a sneak peek into a complicated web of action, drama, and complexities, bringing back familiar names while introducing fresh characters with an expectation of adding new layers to the plot.

In the video, Rana is shown accepting a mission known as his "last job" to provide for his family. It depicts him announcing his resignation to his wife, who is portrayed by Surveen Chawla. However, when Rana's character becomes embroiled in a complex conflict with his father, things become personal. Action scenes and drama abound throughout the trailer.

Rana Naidu season 2: About the series

Returning as the estranged father-son pair of Rana and Naga Naidu, respectively, are actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati. Additionally featured in the trailer are Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajat Kapoor, Tanuj Virwani, and Dino Morea. A brutal battle between Rana and Arjun is hinted at in the trailer, with lines blurred to protect one's family.

Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma are the directors of the action criminal drama series, Rana Naidu. Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati are the lead characters, and Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla will also play the main characters in this official version of the 2013 American criminal thriller TV series, Ray Donovan.

Some people criticised the show when it first came out because of its daring scenes and use of abusive language. Venkatesh later disclosed that, in contrast to season 1, season 2 of the online series will be more subtle.