Prabhas The Raja Saab final release date announced, teaser on June 16

The release date of 'The Raja Saab', the highly anticipated horror thriller directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, was revealed earlier today by the film's producers. On December 5, 2025, it will be finally released in theatres. The makers heightened the buzz by revealing that the teaser, which would give viewers a glimpse of this genre-defying performer, will be released on June 16 at 10:52 am.

Breaking away from the conventional practice of finalising songs before filming, the team of The Raja Saab has taken a refreshing approach — giving composer Thaman the creative freedom to revisit and refine his compositions during the shoot.

The release date of the Prabhas Raja Saab was originally set for April 2025. However, the release date was postponed because of some post-production issues, like finishing the visual effects and refining the final product.

Poster out of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Director Maruthi took to his official X (Twitter) account to share the big news. His post highlighted a vibrant poster of the movie with "Dec 5 in cinemas worldwide" boldly showcased. Alongside it, he commented, "A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead… #TheRajaSaab."

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: About the film

The Raja Saab is finally scheduled to premiere after the multiple delays on big screens worldwide on December 5, 2025, according to reports. The film was directed by Maruthi, who is well-known for Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu, and Manchi Rojulochaie. It also features lead roles for Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a vital role.

People's Media Factory is producing this upcoming movie, which is described as a "spellbinding romantic horror entertainer." Karthik Palan is the cinematographer, while Thaman S is the composer of the film's music. Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam are the languages in which the movie will be released.

Clash with the other Bollywood blockbuster

The movie is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Hindi market as well. It will not have the date to itself, though, because Vishal Bhardwaj's next movie, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is scheduled to open on the same day in Bollywood.