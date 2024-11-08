Actors Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli poses with Bandra cafe staff in Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently went out to Mumbai for a dosa date. The entire squad gathered to celebrate this fan moment and took photos with Virat and Anushka as they were at a cafe. The cafe posted a number of pictures from their visit to their Instagram account.

Dosa date of Virat and Anushka in Mumbai: About the post

The restaurant Benne Bombay, located in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood, shared a number of pictures of the couple. Virat and Anushka are standing with the café employees in the first photo, and Anushka can be seen smiling in the front row.

The second image features Virat's autograph on a cap, and the next image, though blurry, displays the bill for the food the couple ordered. One of the team members who was not present that day was Photoshopped into the final image, which shows the pair with employees.

Sharing the post, the team said, “Bangalore in Mumbai. (Swipe to see our unhappy teammate) #benne #grateful.” The text in the picture explained it. “Pov: the one day you miss school. (Dinesh was very sad he wasn’t on shift today so we photoshopped him in).”

Dosa date of Virat and Anushka in Mumbai: About the look

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli showed off their easygoing style while showing their individuality over a stylish yet chic yet casual breakfast date.

Anushka added a fashionable, carefree edge to her ensemble by wearing an open black top over a white tee. Her pants were brown, loose-fitting trousers, and had side pockets. Anushka chose simple accessories to go with her basic look. Her outfit was finished with a chic wristwatch, white sneakers, and a black cap.

In contrast to Anushka, Virat was dressed in a clean white shirt. He finished off his laid-back style with a sleek watch, eyeglasses, and a black cap.

Netizens reaction to the Dosa date of Virat and Anushka in Mumbai

The comment segment of the post has multiple reactions focusing on Dinesh. A user said, “Manifesting a revisit for Dinesh,” while another said, “Dinesh is me.. I’m Dinesh!.” “Dinesh bro be like:-We’re now officially a 5-star restaurant, thanks to Virat’s review!,” said another fan.