OTT releases this weekend: Devara to Citadel, top releases to binge-watch

Another thrilling weekend is here. There is great news for the movie geeks who wait throughout the week to binge-watch the latest releases during the weekend. There are some popular OTT platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more offering a range of genres from action and drama to crime and comedy.

If you are excited to make this weekend an entertaining one, then this article is for you to binge-watch some newly released movies or series. Check out some top releases of this week here.

Devara Part 1

One of the most anticipated movies featuring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor is also releasing on Netflix today, November 8, 2024. Jr NTR is playing the role of village chief's son who accepts his father's mission to end smuggling pretending to be weak and maintaining the illusion that his father is still alive. The action drama movie, Devara, was originally released in theatres on September 27.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Director Raj & DK present a fresh take on the Citadel universe. Varun and Samantha played the role of two strange agents, who set aside their past to work together to protect their young daughter Nadia, portrayed by Kashvi Majmundar.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 6, 2024

Vijay 69

Anupam Kher starrer Vijay 69 is releasing today on Netflix. The movie shows 69 years of Kher who wants to compete in a triathlon, proving that age has nothing to do with dreams. Akshay Roy's directorial Vijay 69 depicts the power of perseverance and conveys the thought that it is never too late to follow one's passion.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 9, 2024

Vettaiyan

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth work together after 33 years in Vettaiyan where Rajinikanth shines as SP Athiyan, a tough-as-nails cop showing unwavering commitment to law enforcement. The way he does justice shifts profoundly after the death of an innocent person during an encounter. Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in vital roles.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 8

The Buckingham Murders

Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders featuring Kareena Kapoor is also set to release on November 8. The movie was originally released in theatres on September 13 and garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics. The movie depicts the story of Jasmeet Bhamra, a mother who is trying to overcome her son's loss and takes a new case that involves a missing Indian boy. She accepted the challenge to investigate this case and navigate with a new team.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 8