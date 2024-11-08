Dadagiri 2 winner, MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passed away at 35

Actor Nitin Chauhaan who won the reality show 'Dadagiri 2' passed away on Thursday at the age of 35 in Mumbai. Chauhaan, who has been part of many TV shows got fame through TV shows like 'Splitsvilla 5', 'Zindagi.com', 'Crime Patrol' and 'Friends'.

Chauhaan's death is confirmed by his co-stars–Sudeep Sahir, Vibhuti Thakur, and Sayantani Ghosh–who shared posts on social media informing about his demise.

The TV industry is in a state of shock after the death of Nitin Chauhaan at this young age. People are wondering what led to the actor's sudden death.

Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thakur paid tribute

Sudeep Sahir took to Instagram to share a story about Nitin's death. He wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy." Actress Vibhuti Thakur also expressed grief over the actor's death. She shared a picture along with Nitin on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body."

About ​Nitin Chauhaan

Nitin Chauhaan was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and he appeared in several TV shows after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2. MTV credits include MTV's Splitsvilla 5 and he also featured in episodic roles like Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, and Friends. The 35-year-old actor was last seen in the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2022).

Reportedly, the actor's father reached Mumbai after receiving the news of his demise and he will take his body back to Aligarh. The police are investigating the matter, however, they haven't issued any statement so far.