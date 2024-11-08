Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dhanush directorial 'Idli Kadai' releasing next year, check details here

Dhanush is ready with his other directorial "Idli Kadai." Dhanush will play the lead role along with Nithya Menen and the movie is scheduled to hit theatres early next year

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Actor-director Dhanush is ready with his fourth directorial, Idli Kadai. Dhanush shared a new poster on his social media on Friday, announcing the release date of the movie.
 
The poster shows Dhanush entering into a small shop called “Sivanesan”. In the background, the poster shows blue skies and birds in the background hinting that the story unfolds in a rural setting. 
 
The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2025. 

Several users commented on Dhanush's post

Fans are thrilled to watch the movie which will be released during the Tamil New Year. Several users shared their thoughts about the movie in the comment box, including Sundeep Kishan, who previously worked with Dhanush in Raayan. Kishan shared heart emojis in Dhanush's post. 
 
One of the users commented, “Best release date... Long holidays.” While another wrote,  “Sivanesan #Idlikadai. Semma date thalaivaa. (Sivanesan Idli Kadai. What a good date).” “Sivanesan From Sankaraapuram,” another user wrote,

Nithya Menen and Dhanush reunite after two years

Apart from directing, Dhanush will play the lead role in the movie along with his co-star Nithya Menen. Dhanush will reunite with Nithya Menen after two years, previously they worked together in Thiruchitrambalam where they played the roles of best friends-turned-lovers. Both actors received acclaim for the movie. Nithya even won a National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Dhanush also directed 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'

This is Dhanush's fourth directorial movie after 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' which is scheduled to release in December this year. Actor Priyanka Mohan's first single from 'Golden Sparrow' from the movie has helped her gain massive buzz as the song has been viewed by over 50 million views.

The actor is also in the news for 'Kuber'

Dhanush is also in the limelight for his upcoming movie ‘Kuber,’ which is directed by Shekhar Kammula. This movie is the first collaboration of Dhanush and superstar Nagarjuna, which also features Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Fans are excited to watch Dhanush and Mandhana together and the makers will likely release the movie in the first quarter of 2025.
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

