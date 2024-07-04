Maa Kaali teaser is out; fans excited to watch 'erased history of Bengal'

Vijay Yelakanti-directed Maa Kaali teaser has been released in multiple languages. The one-minute and 37-second teaser is garnering enthusiastic responses from fans.

The teaser begins with a message that reads, "Unplug the earphones, let the truth be heard loud and clear." "This is a story of Bengal, British India in 1946," which is claimed to be based on "the erased history of Bengal."

The voice of a leader can be heard as the teaser opens, saying "Are we going to let those non-believers rule us now." After this, the crowd starts chanting anti-Hindu slogans, "Hindus, No More, Pakistan Shall Prevail.”

This is followed by the voice of another man, who claims to be the Prime Minister of India and declares “direct action day.”

By the end of the teaser, a voice says, “either all the Hindus convert to Islam or die.”

Watch the full teaser here:

The movie was written and directed by Vijay Yelakanti and was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.

"Maa Kaali" sets a powerful narrative against the backdrop of pre-partition Bengal, with the story following events of August 16, 1946, considered as one of the darkest chapters in the history of Bengal and the religious violence that followed, impacting many lives. Vijay Yelakanti directed Maa Kaali is an emotional saga that delves into the tragic struggles of Bengalis amidst the chaos of the past.

The Maa Kaali serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling, illuminating the darkest chapters of history and inspiring hope for the future. Through its exploration of the human spirit, the movie invites audiences to reflect on the lessons of the past and find strength in the face of adversity.