Sitaare Zameen Par box office collections: Aamir Khan makes solid comeback

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated return to the silver screen after three years is proving worth the wait. Sitaare Zameen Par, his comeback drama, may have opened on a modest note with ₹10 crore on day one, but strong word of mouth has powered the movie to a solid ₹59 crore weekend haul, according to Sacnilk. The film is now gaining momentum at the box office, with steady growth and rising audience buzz.

Breaking down the first weekend earnings

On its first Sunday (June 22), Sitaare Zameen Par saw a significant surge in collections, pulling in an impressive ₹29 crore in a single day. This sharp jump pushed the film’s total domestic earnings to ₹59 crore, signalling strong audience traction and renewed momentum at the box office.

On Saturday (June 21), the film raked in ₹20.2 crore — exactly double its opening day earnings. A day earlier, on Friday (June 20), Sitaare Zameen Par had kicked off its box office run with a collection of ₹10 crore. Positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth are said to have been key drivers in boosting the film’s box office performance. Day-wise box office collections of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' after three days in India: Friday: Rs 10.7 crore Saturday: Rs 20.2 crore Sunday: Rs 29 crore Total: Rs 59.90 crore The opening weekend numbers of Sitaare Zameen Par have already outshone Aamir Khan’s previous release, Laal Singh Chaddha. The 2018 film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, managed an extended weekend total of around ₹37.96 crore — a figure that Sitaare Zameen Par has comfortably surpassed in just three days.