This week on OTT: Emraan Hashmi, Diljit Dosanjh & Kapil lead the charge

From Detective Sherdil to Ground Zero and The Great Indian Kapil Show S3, this week's OTT line-up is packed with thrill, laughter, and star power

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Get ready to dive into a wave of binge-worthy content as several exciting titles hit OTT platforms this week. Whether you're in the mood for high-stakes thrillers, quirky detective tales, rib-tickling comedy, or animated fantasy, there's something for everyone. 
 
Here's a curated list of the most anticipated digital premieres:

Ground Zero

  • OTT release date: June 20
  • Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Emraan Hashmi headlines Ground Zero, a high-octane action-thriller directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey as he’s tasked with hunting down terrorist mastermind Rana Tahir Nadeem a.k.a. Ghazi Baba — the orchestrator of the 2001 attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple. Expect tense action sequences, patriotic fervour, and an intense central performance from Hashmi.

Detective Sherdil

  • Streaming On: ZEE5 
  • OTT release date: June 20
Diljit Dosanjh headlines this quirky investigative drama set in Budapest. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu, the film features an ensemble cast including Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The story centers around Detective Sherdil as he navigates through a series of bizarre and unusual cases.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3

  • OTT release date: June 21 at 8 PM
  • Platform: Netflix
Kapil Sharma returns with Season 3 of his fan-favourite comedy show. Joining him this season are Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as panellists. Netflix teases the comeback with the caption, “Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar,” promising fun-filled weekends with the comedy gang.

Prince and Family

  • OTT release date: June 20
  • Platform: ZEE5
Starring Dileep, this Malayalam family comedy is directed by Binto Stephen and produced by Listin Stephen. The story explores light-hearted family dynamics with a humorous twist, making it an ideal watch for those looking for wholesome entertainment.

K-Pop - Demon Hunters

  • OTT Release date: June 20
  • Platform: Netflix
K-Pop meets the supernatural in this animated action-adventure directed by Maggie Kang. K-Pop – Demon Hunters follows Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) — global pop stars by day, demon slayers by night. As evil forces threaten their fans, these idols must channel their powers to save the world.
 
From action-packed thrillers to feel-good family dramas, the OTT line-up this week offers a diverse mix to binge-watch. So grab your popcorn — your next streaming obsession might just be a click away.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

