This week on OTT: Emraan Hashmi, Diljit Dosanjh & Kapil lead the charge

Get ready to dive into a wave of binge-worthy content as several exciting titles hit OTT platforms this week. Whether you're in the mood for high-stakes thrillers, quirky detective tales, rib-tickling comedy, or animated fantasy, there's something for everyone.

Here's a curated list of the most anticipated digital premieres:

Ground Zero

OTT release date: June 20

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Emraan Hashmi headlines Ground Zero, a high-octane action-thriller directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The film follows BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey as he’s tasked with hunting down terrorist mastermind Rana Tahir Nadeem a.k.a. Ghazi Baba — the orchestrator of the 2001 attacks on the Indian Parliament and Akshardham Temple. Expect tense action sequences, patriotic fervour, and an intense central performance from Hashmi.

Detective Sherdil Streaming On: ZEE5

OTT release date: June 20 Diljit Dosanjh headlines this quirky investigative drama set in Budapest. Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu, the film features an ensemble cast including Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The story centers around Detective Sherdil as he navigates through a series of bizarre and unusual cases. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT release date: June 21 at 8 PM

Platform: Netflix Kapil Sharma returns with Season 3 of his fan-favourite comedy show. Joining him this season are Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as panellists. Netflix teases the comeback with the caption, “Ek kursi paaji ke liye please. Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar,” promising fun-filled weekends with the comedy gang.

Prince and Family OTT release date: June 20

Platform: ZEE5 Starring Dileep, this Malayalam family comedy is directed by Binto Stephen and produced by Listin Stephen. The story explores light-hearted family dynamics with a humorous twist, making it an ideal watch for those looking for wholesome entertainment. K-Pop - Demon Hunters OTT Release date: June 20

Platform: Netflix K-Pop meets the supernatural in this animated action-adventure directed by Maggie Kang. K-Pop – Demon Hunters follows Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) — global pop stars by day, demon slayers by night. As evil forces threaten their fans, these idols must channel their powers to save the world.