Sky Force set to release on OTT: Release date and streaming details inside

Sky Force OTT Date: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force is ready to release on the OTT platforms. The Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur-directed movie was originally released in theatres on January 24, 2025.

When and where to watch Sky Force?

The film will stream on Amazon Prime in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from March 21. While announcing the OTT release date, Amazon Prime Video India shared an Instagram post with a caption that reads, "You know what's landing #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21."

The post that has gone viral features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya doing the hook steps of the song Rang from the film.

Apart from Akshay and Veer, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the movie made around Rs 112.75 Crore after the fourth week of its release.

What does Akshay Kumar say about Sky Force?

While remembering his character from the Sky Force, Akshay Kumar said, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action–it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together."

About Sky Force

The action drama movie Sky Force revolves around India's first air strike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film features Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya in the lead roles along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The 100-day shooting of Sky Force was held in different places in India and the UK.