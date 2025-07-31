August 2025 theatrical releases: Dhadak 2, War 2 and more, check list

With some big theatrical releases across genres, from heart-pounding action thrillers and heart-breaking romantic dramas to side-splitting comedies and socially conscious stories, August 2025 is expected to be a landmark month for Bollywood.

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, movie theatres will experience a surge in footfalls as big stars like Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, Rajinikanth, Sidharth Malhotra, and Triptii Dimri light up the silver screen. Here are a few of the much-anticipated Bollywood flicks that will hit theatres in August 2025.

Top 5 Movie releases in August 2025

1. Son of Sardaar 2

Release Date: August 1, 2025

This comedy film, which was directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Son of Sardaar. Along with Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Devgn is back in the lead. The main character of the movie is Jassi, who returns to Scotland after a long absence in the hopes of reconciling with his estranged wife. However, rather than a peaceful homecoming, he is entangled in a conflict with the local mafia and a vibrant, chaotic Sikh wedding.

2. Dhadak 2 Release Date: August 1, 2025 Dhadak 2, a romance drama directed by Shazia Iqbal, re-examines the themes of young love and inflexible social norms. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri play the main roles in this version of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). With funding from Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film shifts its focus to a socially charged setting, addressing caste, honour killings, and deeply rooted prejudices in society. Despite being titled Dhadak 2, this instalment adopts a grittier and politically conscious stance than its predecessor.

War 2, one of the month's biggest movies, will light up theatres as a part of Yash Raj Films' growing Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie. Telugu superstar Jr. NTR, who will play the main adversary in a never-before-seen role, joins him. War 2 promises suspenseful action, spectacular stunts, and intense emotional stakes, with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana completing the cast. Aditya Chopra, Abbas Tyrewala, and Shridhar Raghavan wrote the film.

4. Param Sundari Release Date: August 29, 2025 Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor feature in the romantic comedy Param Sundari, which was written by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. The Kerala-based film Param Sundari tells the story of a North Indian man and a South Indian woman who fall in love against caste-based and culturally-based family resistance. 5. Coolie Release Date: August 14, 2025 Superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are collaborating on Coolie, a Tamil action thriller that will also be available in Hindi and Telugu. In addition to Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir, Sun Pictures is the film's producer.