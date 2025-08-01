Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': Actor's fees, box office collection & more

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom': Actor's fees, box office collection & more

Released on July 31, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom has opened to strong reviews and solid box office numbers. The actor has not only taken home a hefty fee but may also earn more through profit-sharing

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Kingdom Vijay Deverakonda Fee : Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom is off to a strong start, earning praise from critics for its gripping storyline and actor’s commanding presence. But beyond the on-screen action, there’s major buzz around Deverakonda’s reported paycheck. According to many reports, the actor was paid a jaw-dropping Rs 30 crore for the film—one of the highest fees in his career so far.
 
And that’s not where it ends. Industry insiders suggest the actor has struck a profit-sharing arrangement for Kingdom. This implies that Vijay Deverakonda will also get a portion of the earnings if the movie proves to be a box office success. However, the actor's compensation structure for Kingdom has not been confirmed by either his management or himself.
 

Kingdom box office collection day 1

According to reports, Kingdom made ₹15.50 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. Compared to Vijay's previous film, The Family Star, which made ₹5.75 crore on its first day, the collections are significantly higher. 
 
Additionally, the film was able to surpass the ₹15.25 crore opening day box office of his 2022 release, Kushi. However, his 2019 release Liger (₹15.95 crore) was the highest opening day business of his career, and he failed to surpass it.
 
The spy action movie also smashed Vijay Deverakonda's premiere day record at the North American box office. The movie made $1.1 million in North America on its first day of release, according to the filmmakers. 

Kingdom box office 'occupancy'

On Thursday, the Telugu occupancy rate in the kingdom was 57.87% overall. The occupancy rate was 63.56% for the morning programs and 56.52% for the afternoon shows. The attendance for the night shows was 61.27%, while the attendance for the evening shows was 50.12%.

About Kingdom

The film, which was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a National Award winner, is positioned as a high-octane mafia saga that focuses on power and the relationship between two brothers. Ranbir Kapoor provides the voiceover for the Hindi version, while Jr. NTR and Suriya provide the voices for the Telugu and Tamil trailers, respectively. 
 
The gritty, brooding performance of Vijay Deverakonda, who plays an undercover police officer with a personal grudge in the movie, is already being praised as one of his best in recent memory. With its emotionally charged plot, stylised action, and throbbing soundtrack, Kingdom is beginning to take shape as the kind of theatre experience that audiences have been waiting for.
 

Topics : Indian Box Office Indian film industry film industry

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

