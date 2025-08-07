Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Rajinikanth is back! 'Coolie' bookings open, first shows to start at 5 am

Rajinikanth is back! 'Coolie' bookings open, first shows to start at 5 am

On Aug 14, Rajinikanth's "Coolie" is scheduled to hit theatres. Booking are now being accepted at a few theatres, with early screenings in Kerala starting at 6 am and the UK starting at 5 am

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The countdown has begun for one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year — Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ vs Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’. With less than a week to go, the box office buzz is heating up, and advance bookings for ‘Coolie’ are officially live.
 
Select theatres have already opened bookings, with more expected to follow in the coming days. As expected from a Rajini-starrer, demand is soaring — especially in the South. Early morning shows will kick off at 6 am in Kerala and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu will begin screenings at 9 am, setting the stage for a massive opening.
 

When will 'Coolie' advance bookings begin in India?

According to regional distributor HM Associates, Coolie pre-sales in Kerala will begin on August 8. Early tracking data on Sacnilk indicates that Coolie has established a strong lead in North America, where advance sales have already surpassed one million dollars. 
 
It has also sold over 20,000 tickets in the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Gulf countries. In total, Coolie's pre-sales abroad had surpassed $2 million. 

Coolie Movie Tickets Advance Booking

India Today reports that Coolie's early shows in Tamil Nadu will start at 9 am, while those in Kerala and Karnataka will start at 6 am. Additionally, it says that following a fan's death during the 2023 "Thunivu" first-day premiere, the Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the early morning performances. As a result, Coolie's first performance in the state will only start at 9 in the morning.
 
Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, ‘Coolie’ has been cleared by the censor board with zero cuts. The first overseas screening is scheduled for 12:30 AM BST (5 AM IST), making it one of the earliest shows worldwide. According to a TOI report, Coolie advance bookings have begun, and the overall number of reservations in North America has surpassed USD 1.12 million. 
 
Additionally, a trading expert and analyst posted on X (previously Twitter) about Coolie advance booking. Overall, Coolie pre-sales have surpassed $2 million internationally, according to box office tracking website Sacnilk. 

About 'Coolie' Cast 

Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan are the main cast members of Coolie. In supporting roles are Rachita Ram, Monisha Blessy, Kanna Ravi, Junior MGR, Reba Monica John, and Kaali Venkat. 
 
In the movie, a shadowy figure confronts a dishonest organisation that takes advantage of and mistreats the labourers in a port town. After Jailer (2023), the next Tamil thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is being hailed as megastar Rajinikanth's major release this year.
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

