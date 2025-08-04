Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashwin's Mahavatar Narsimha becomes India's highest-grossing animated film

Ashwin Kumar's 'Mahavatar Narsimha' became the highest-grossing animated film in the country to cross the Rs 100 crore club. The film was released in theatres in many languages on Jul 25

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

As the first Indian animated film to cross the Rs 100 crore club, Ashwin Kumar's devotional drama 'Mahavatar Narsimha' has made history at the Indian box office. 
 
On July 25, the movie was released in theatres throughout India in a number of languages. Positive reviews have contributed to movie theatres attracting both families and children.  Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: What to expect from Salman Khan's new season? Know more
 
The movie surpassed foreign blockbusters like "Spider-Man" and "Kung Fu Panda" to become India's highest-grossing animated feature. The global box office collections of the movie reached a staggering Rs 112 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.com.
 

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collections: Day-wise breakdown

The filmmakers have provided a day-by-day breakdown of the Mahavatar Narsimha’s box office collection. The movie's daily Indian box office across all languages is as follows:
 
Day 1 (1st Friday)- ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday)- ₹ 4.6 Cr
Day 3 (1st Sunday)- ₹ 9.5 Cr
Day 4 (1st Monday)- ₹ 6 Cr
Day 5 (1st Tuesday)- ₹ 7.7 Cr
Day 6 (1st Wednesday)- ₹ 7.7 Cr
Day 7 (1st Thursday)- ₹ 7.5 Cr
Day 8 (2nd Friday)- ₹ 7.7 Cr
Day 9 (2nd Saturday)- ₹ 15 Cr
Day 10 (2nd Sunday)- ₹ 23.4 Cr.
Day 11 (2nd Monday)- ₹ 1.49 Cr. 

Mahavatar Narsimha box office ‘occupancy’

Mahavatar Narsimha is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and more languages in both 2D and 3D formats. With an occupancy rate of 88.94%, the Telugu 3D version of the movie has been especially popular. With a strong 68.30 per cent occupancy rate, the Hindi 3D version came next, demonstrating the film's broad appeal.
 
On its 11th day, Mahavatar Narsimha brought in Rs 1.49 crore at the Indian box office, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 93.32 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie's entire Telugu-language occupancy rate on Monday was 24.74%.

About Mahavatar Narsimha

The story of Lord Narasimha's avatar is retold in this new animated film, which was directed by Ashwin Kumar. As demonstrated by Prahlada's unshakable trust in Lord Vishnu in spite of his father's persecution, the movie is renowned for its examination of issues such as faith, dedication, and the victory of good over evil.
 
"Mahavatar Narsimha," which was produced by Kleem Productions in collaboration with Hombale Films, is the first instalment of a planned film series centred on Lord Vishnu's 10 avatars. 
 
Over the next 10 years, several parts like "Mahavatar Parshuram" and "Mahavatar Kalki" are already in the works. Essentially, "Mahavatar Narsimha" can represent the strong Hindu god as well as the powerful animated film that revives his ancient myth for a modern audience.
 

Topics : Indian Box Office animation film industry

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

