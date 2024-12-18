Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT release: When and where to watch Allu Arjun's movie

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to do well and the movie has shattered several records at the box office and is eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

After doing massive business at the box office across the world, fans are now waiting to watch the movie on the small screen at their home.

The OTT rights of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix for Rs 275 crore showing high demand for the movie.

The post-theatrical release will happen in multiple languages, like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The OTT platform has not announced the streaming date yet. Generally, movies are released on OTT platforms after 6 to 8 weeks of their theatrical release and if Pushpa 2 follows the similar trend, then the fans can expect to watch the movie around February next year.

The Telugu blockbuster movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles and it was released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

More From This Section

When and where to watch the movie?

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana starrer Pushpa 2 is likely to be released around February 2024 on Netflix.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The movie is doing whopping business across the world and it is eyeing to cross the Rs 1500 crore mark in the coming days. Reportedly, the movie has breached the Rs 1400 crore mark worldwide. It has managed to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark after one week of its release.

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the net collection of Allu Arjun's movies is Rs 953.3 crore.

The key highlight of the movie was its Hindi-dubbed collection as it has become the fastest movie in the Hindi language to cross Rs 500 crore.

About Pushpa 2 and controversies

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, introducing the iconic character of Pushpa Raj. The second part of the movie takes its story to the next level delivering intense action sequences with Allu Arjun's larger-than-life performances.

Released in theatres on December 5, the movie was surrounded by controversies as well. Recently, Allu Arjun got arrested due to his connection with a stampede during the film's premiere in Hyderabad that claimed the life of a woman. As a result, Allu Arjun has to spend a night in jail before being released on bail.