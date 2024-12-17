Beast Games to Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous; Top 5 OTT releases of this week

This week promises absolute thrill with several OTT movies and series about to hit different OTT platforms. This is also the holiday season, and people plan to get together on the occasion of Christmas. If you also want to make this Christmas special, then here are some highly anticipated series on platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime.

Top 5 OTT series this week

Here is the list of the top 5 OTT series to watch this week:

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Honey Singh is coming on Netflix, not with his music videos but a documentary. The drama movie 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' will hit the OTT on December 20. The documentary will tell the story of how Honey Singh rose to fame and his influence on the Indian Hip-hop scene—the never-seen-before footage and candid on untouched subjects. Singh vanished from the limelight as he was struggling with substance abuse and bipolar disorder.

Where to Watch: Netflix

When to Watch: December 20

Beast Games

Mr Beast, the world's most subscribed YouTuber, is coming on OTT platform, Amazon Prime, with his never-before-seen competition, Beast Games. It will feature 1000 contestants who will compete for a $5 million prize pool. Each episode will have a new competition. Participants will feature on specifically designed challenges to push their social, physical, and mental strengths to their limits.

When to Watch: December 19

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Girls Will Be Girls

The movie is set in the surroundings of a Himalayan boarding school. The series 'Girls Will Be Girls' is the series exploring the life of a 16-year-old Mira (Preeti Panigrahi), who is a rebellious yet vulnerable teenager, grappling with the turbulent awakening of her sexuality.

The growing infatuation with Sri (Kesav Binoy Kiron) becomes the focal point of her self-discovery as Sri is a mysterious and charismatic newcomer. She kept her relationship private as her widowed mother, Anila, juggled societal expectations and personal frustrations that she had to confront because of her daughter. Girls Will Be Girls is a story of self-discovery that you shouldn't miss.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

When to Watch: December 18

The Secret Lives of Animals

The 10-episode documentary shows the mesmerising journey of the animal kingdom. The story of 'The Secret Lives of Animals' is narrated by Hugh Bonneville. This documentary will take you on the journey of 77 species across 24 countries and will show you nature that you have never seen before. This would be interesting to watch for all nature lovers.

When to Watch: December 18

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Spy X Family Code: White

One of the most popular families over the internet is back. Viewers can witness the family dynamics of Anya, Loid and Yor’s in the upcoming Spy X Family Code: White. The movie revolves around Loid, who is a top spy and he is at risk of giving up Operation Stix till he helps his mind-reading daughter, Anya, to win a cooking competition at the prestigious Eden Garden.

Loid heads on a mission along with his wife to recreate the favourite dish of his headmaster. This family drama movie will be entertaining to watch with family this week.

Where to Watch: Netflix

When to Watch: December 21