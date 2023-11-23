Sensex (0.04%)
Koffee With Karan season 8, Episode 5: Varun-Siddharth appear on the show

Sidharth-Varun appeared on the fifth episode of Koffee with Karan. Alia shared a video message to their Student of the Year co-stars. Here's the highlight of the latest episode

Koffee With Karan Season 8

Koffee With Karan Season 8

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
The latest episode of the chat show Koffee with Karan (Season 8) was released on Thursday at midnight. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were the guests on the recent episode. The duo started their career with Karan Johar's directorial Student of the Year. 

Alia, who was also part of the Student of the Year, shared a video with both her co-stars. Alia mentioned, "We made our debut together on the Koffee With Karan couch. Unforgettable debut because of my unforgettable mistake (the President answered oopsie). But I had to be a part of this episode in some way. I am so glad that Koffee has asked me to give this byte because otherwise, I would have felt major FOMO."
Siddharth talked about Kiara

The B-town couple Siddharth and Kiara is one of the most loved couples. Karan talked about Sid and Kiara's beautiful relationship and mentioned the dreamy wedding video. In response to that, Sid revealed that he was actually against sharing the video with the world. 

Karan talked about that moment where Sid stood on the ramp while Kiara walked in “and did this and you did this has gone viral.” 

On this, Sid replied, this was not planned and that he was against putting the video out, but credited Manish and Kiara, who insisted on putting the video out. 

"Because I was like it might look forced and we were giving it," Sid added.  

The Shershah couple tied the knot in February last year.

Siddhart gave Alia her first love

In the video, Alia shared some fascinating insights about Sid. Alia mentioned Sid's hidden talent, highlighting the ability of Siddharth to start a party even though he is not a party animal. She described his Punjabi spirit that forces people to get energised and have a good time.

Varun and Siddharth's upcoming projects

Varun Dhawan is working on his upcoming movie VD18 which is expected to premiere on May 31, 2024. The movie will be directed by Kalees and along with Varun Dhawan, the movie will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rajpal Naurang Yadav.

On the other end, Siddharth Malhotra will feature in his upcoming movie Yodha. The action-thriller movie will be directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Along with Siddharth, the movie will feature Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Suniel Shetty. Yodaha will hit theatres on March 15, 2024.
First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

