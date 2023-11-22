Nolan's Oppenheimer to be available on OTT: When and where to watch

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which had hit theatres on July 21, is set for its digital release. Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film collected more than $912M around the world.

As the highest-grossing biopic till date, it received widespread recognition for its compelling portrayal of the life of Oppenheimer. For the people who missed it in theatres, here's when and where to get it on OTT. The Christopher Nolan-directed movie has been a much-awaited film to watch on the big screen. On its theatrical release, Oppenheimer proceeded to turn into the greatest hit at the global box office.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: Does this story matter?

Nolan, a cinematic demigod, periodically graces us with works of art that compete with the classics. His genius as a writer, director, and producer places him among the best in the world.

From the groundbreaking Dark Knight Trilogy, Nolan's repertoire mixes innovation with variation. With Oppenheimer, he proceeded with the line of achievement, cementing his place among legends like Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick.

Varun Dhawan with the announcement of 'Oppenheimer'

On Tuesday, "Prime Bae" Varun Dhawan went on social media to announce that the worldwide hit 'Oppenheimer' will be accessible for rent at the Amazon Prime Video Store commencing Wednesday (November 22) for Rs 149.

In an entertaining cut-of-life video, Dhawan shared insider information about the film's availability. For those uninformed, the store offers early rental access to the recent movies, alongside a huge library for Prime members.

Describe 'Oppenheimer'?

Oppenheimer investigates the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, famous for leading The Manhattan Project during World War II, where the atomic bomb was created.

Afterward, as chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission, he tried to stop the nuclear arms race. But, in 1954, he confronted allegations of communism. Nevertheless, Oppenheimer continued to pursue science until he died in 1967.

Who features in 'Oppenheimer'?

In this film, Nolan's ‘favourite buddy’ Cillian Murphy takes on the titular job, with Emily Gruff as Katherine Oppenheimer, a scientist and an activist.

Matt Damon plays Lieutenant General Leslie Forests, while Robert Downey Jr. depicts Lewis Strauss. The star cast likewise highlighted Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Tom Conti, Academy Award winner Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett, among others.