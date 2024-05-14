Home / India News / Firing outside Salman's home: One more member of Lawrence gang arrested

Firing outside Salman's home: One more member of Lawrence gang arrested

This is the sixth arrest in connection with the firing incident

Photo: Pexels (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
The Mumbai Police have arrested one more member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence here last month, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said.

Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

This is the sixth arrest in connection with the firing incident.

Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled the spot.

Singh's name surfaced during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another Bishnoi gang member who was arrested earlier this month in the firing case, the official said.

Singh had asked Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Khan's residence and also gave Rs 2-3 lakh to him, the police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the US or Canada, have been named in the firing case.

Topics :Salman KhanMumbai policeMaharashtra governmentBollywood

First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

