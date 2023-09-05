Home / Entertainment / SRK visits Tirupati with daughter Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of Jawan release

SRK visits Tirupati with daughter Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of Jawan release

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan visits Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Tirupati with daughter Suhana, Nayantara and others. SRK's Jawan movie is set to release on September 7

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
hah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Ahead of the Jawan movie release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati with his daughter Suhana Khan. SRK's Jawan movie will hit theatres on September 7, 2023. The Bollywood star visited Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple with daughter Suhana, Tamil actress Nayanthara and SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani. Nayanthara's husband and Tamil director Vignesh Shivan were also spotted with them.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter tried to run away from the camera, but they were both captured inside the temple premises after offering prayers, and he also greeted his fans.

SRK was seen in a white Kurta and Pyjama, and his daughter Suhana Khan was in a white Salwar and kameez. Nayanthara was seen in a similar outfit, and his husband Vingesh, was in a traditional veshti.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv

— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Jawan movie to hit theatres on September 7

SRK's most anticipated movie, Jawan, will hit theatres on September 7, 2023. Jawan trailer was recently released, and it has gained massive reach since then, and now his fans are eager to watch SRK's new avatar. The movie is expected to shatter some box office records, as his previous movie Pathaan did.

The movie will be released in multiple languages across the world, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, which will be available in both 2D and IMAX formats.

Jawan movie advance booking
Before hitting theatres, Jawan movie has already set ticket counters on fire since the advance booking began in India on September 1. As of now, the movie has sold 284,600 tickers in three major national chains for Day 1, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie has earned Rs 17.58 crore through advance bookings for the first day, selling over 6.5 tickets across the country.

Also Read: SRK breaks own records, Jawan overtakes Pathaan in terms of advance booking


SRK's Jawan is this year's most anticipated movie which is directed by Atlee. Along with SRK, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, with Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance.

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

