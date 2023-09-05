SRK visits Tirupati with daughter Suhana, Nayanthara ahead of Jawan release

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
Jawan movie to hit theatres on September 7
Jawan movie advance booking Before hitting theatres, Jawan movie has already set ticket counters on fire since the advance booking began in India on September 1. As of now, the movie has sold 284,600 tickers in three major national chains for Day 1, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie has earned Rs 17.58 crore through advance bookings for the first day, selling over 6.5 tickets across the country.
Also Read: SRK breaks own records, Jawan overtakes Pathaan in terms of advance booking
